Flooded road a factor in deadly rollover crash in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Flooded roads contributed to the death of a 54-year-old female Cando resident.

She was leaving her hometown when she lost control of her vehicle in the snowmelt on State Highway 66 near mile marker 18, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Her vehicle rolled and came to a stop on its roof in the flooded ditch.

NDHP says the woman suffered fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

