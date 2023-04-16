Farm Credit Services of Mandan looking to give back to the community

Farm Credit Services 5K
Farm Credit Services 5K(Farm Credit Services)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Farm Credit Services is holding a Connecting Communities event to give back.

The Mandan office is holding a 5K on Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. to get residents active and outside for a cause.

The event falls in between Ag Day and Earth Day to not only show how agriculture supports the environment but also showcase the way producers practice good stewardship of the land.

“They practice Earth Day every day of their life because it’s sustainable and they want to pass it on to the next generation. So of course they do not want to wreck the land, they want to steward it. So they have the same mission statement so they shouldn’t be advisory against each other,” said Becky Peterson, director of marketing and services.

Participants who want to join the fun can register at any of the Farm Credit Service branches across the state or on their Facebook Page.

The proceeds raised will go to Great Plains Food Bank, which will distribute it across the state.

