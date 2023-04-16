48-year-old arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash that seriously injured another man

LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 77-year-old Edgeley man was seriously injured in a crash when a driver in a pickup truck struck his minivan.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Highway 13, approximately 1.5 miles west of Edgeley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that James Steele, the driver of the minivan, was transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Steele has since been released from the hospital. He was charged with turning left in front of approaching traffic.

48-year-old Kulm resident Joshua Gackle, the driver of the pickup, was arrested for DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.