Public gets inside look at new Trinity Hospital

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the public got their first look inside Trinity Health’s new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot during a special open house Saturday.

Community leaders discussed the importance of the new facility, saying it would improve healthcare in North Dakota for generations.

Curt Medalen, who’s lived in Minot for 60 years said he’s had to travel long distances for cancer treatment, so having a facility close to home is a positive.

He said he wasn’t shocked by the large turnout.

“This is fantastic, the size of the building. I often wonder as a small-town boy, what’s all this room for?” asked Medalen.

Dr. Jeffrey Verhey, chairman of Trinity Health Foundation Board, said this state-of-the-art facility makes it easier to attract more specialists.

“It also is very welcoming and it’s going to be a great place for people to come to visit people who are sick or injured,” said Verhey.

He said staff is doing orientation tours, and they’ll begin moving clinic patients in about a week to the new campus.

