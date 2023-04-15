Public gets inside look at new Trinity Hospital

Trinity Hospital open house on Saturday
Trinity Hospital open house on Saturday(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Members of the public got their first look inside Trinity Health’s new state-of-the-art medical campus in southwest Minot during a special open house Saturday.

Community leaders discussed the importance of the new facility, saying it would improve healthcare in North Dakota for generations.

Curt Medalen, who’s lived in Minot for 60 years said he’s had to travel long distances for cancer treatment, so having a facility close to home is a positive.

He said he wasn’t shocked by the large turnout.

“This is fantastic, the size of the building. I often wonder as a small-town boy, what’s all this room for?” asked Medalen.

Dr. Jeffrey Verhey, chairman of Trinity Health Foundation Board, said this state-of-the-art facility makes it easier to attract more specialists.

“It also is very welcoming and it’s going to be a great place for people to come to visit people who are sick or injured,” said Verhey.

He said staff is doing orientation tours, and they’ll begin moving clinic patients in about a week to the new campus.

Related content: KMOT gets a first look inside Trinity Health’s new medical campus

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While answering "no" on those chip card readers might feel satisfying after the third or fourth...
Chip readers causing tipping fatigue, servers taking a hit
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Anthony Partida-Breen
Bowman Police say man dug up grave
Diane Magidson
The couple who defied odds, moving from NYC to ND to launch a thriving fashion business
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says

Latest News

Insulin
Burgum signs $25 insulin bill
Amy Fridley
Dickinson’s Amy Fridley earns spot in Level 10 Gymnastics National Championships
Bobcats vs. Minotauros
Minotauros clinch spot, Bobcats keep hopes alive in playoff push
32nd Spring Big One show brings crafts, food to the Magic City
32nd Spring Big One show brings crafts, food to the Magic City