Playoff scenarios are never simple, especially in the NAHL Central

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With only Friday and Saturday left in the regular season, only one team in the division has clinched a spot in the postseason.

Bismarck finds themselves in sixth, but two wins this weekend, and a little help, could extend their season.

“Last year we had to win out our last five or six games to make the push, this year we have to do the same thing, but this year is obviously different playing the same team six times in a row,” said Nico Chmelevski.

The Bobcats are through four of six straight games with North Iowa. For the first time this year, they’ve won four straight. The fourth was a game that Bismarck saw themselves down 3-1 going into the third period.

Coach Sedevie has been leaning on leadership in hopes of making the postseason.

“You hope those guys step up and lead, but you never know going into those situations. This team had a lot of fight, so it was nice to see.” ... but the anchor of the four-game win streak is a guy in his first year with the Bobcats,” said Layne Sedevie.

Goaltender Linards Lipskis has started all four games, and will start a fifth straight tonight.

“I thought Linards [Lipskis] was fantastic in our building, and down there that was the best weekend he’s had all year long. When we’ve needed it the most, he’s been great, it’s his net now. We need him to play well to find a way to win two more games,” said Sedevie.

Those final two are on home ice, in an arena that breeds one of the toughest environments in the league.

“This is the best place to play in junior hockey. When the fans are here, it’s electric. I really hope it’s not my last two games here. I really hope we can make a push because I would love to play playoff hockey again here this year,” said Chmelevski.

For a chance at the playoffs, the ‘Cats need to win both games this weekend, and get help around the league.

Regardless of outcome, the group has a proven desire that makes a coach proud.

“Four games ago, you wanted to see effort, you wanted to see if this team was going to be around and if they really wanted it. I think that’s the big thing as a coach, when they show you that they want it and show their willingness to compete, and come back against all odds. Adversity last week in North Iowa, that shows me this group doesn’t want their season to end,” said Sedevie.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.