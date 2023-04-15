MN Senate passes new Public Safety Bill

ST. PAUL, MN (GRAY) -- After hours on the Senate Floor, the Minnesota Senate passed three bills Friday, including their version of the Public Safety Omnibus bill.

The Public Safety bill tackles a number of issues, like investing in public defenders and the state’s judicial system. It also creates a brand new incentive for felons to rehabilitate while serving time in corrections.

“That’s very important, getting ahead of the curve. Recognizing when people are starting to head down the wrong path and they’re having problems when they’re having drug and alcohol addictions and helping to get them treatment early,” said Senator Ron Latz (DFL - St. Louis Park).

The program called the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, or MRRA introduces a set of courses and programs that those in corrections can complete to reduce their time.

“If they participate in these programs and are successful in completing these programs. They will earn a reduction in their incarceration time,” Latz said.

DFLers say the program will help reduce repeat offenses and crime in the long run by preparing felons for reintegration and success once they’re out of prison. GOP Senators are a bit warier about Bill’s perceived implications.

“We’re promised that recidivism will fall drastically as a result of [the program.] Victims are denied justice when that happens,” said Senator Warren Limmer (R - Maple Grove).

Limmer and Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson (R - East Grand Forks) feel the bill will act as a sort of “Get out of Jail free” card for criminals, allowing them back on the streets to commit more crimes.

“92% of our felon population in prisons today would be eligible for the MRRA program and get out early with 50% time served,” Limmer said.

When pressed on whether he believed the incentive program could acheive its perceived goal, Limmer wasn’t exactly clear on his stance.

“Well perhaps one should ask the question, should the low level prisoner who’s incarcerated now, the habitual prisoner... is that prisoner different than the person who committed second-degree murder?” Limmer said, dodging the question.

The bill passed despite heavy Republican pushback with a vote of 34-33.

