Minotauros, Bobcats score key wins Friday in playoff push

BISMARCK, N.D. & AUSTIN, Minn. (KFYR) - The Minot Minotauros and Bismarck Bobcats both kept their Robertson Cup Playoffs hopes alive Friday night with victories.

The Bobcats defeated the North Iowa Bulls 3-2. Brandon Reller, Patrick Johnson, and Attila Lippai all scored Bismarck.

In Austin, the Minotauros notched their third-straight win over the Austin Bruins, 7-3, led by a hat trick from Hunter Longhi.

Joe Westlund scored two goals of his own. John Emmons and Chase LaPinta also scored.

If the Tauros win again Saturday, they make the playoffs. The Bobcats will need to win Saturday and have Aberdeen lose to the St. Cloud Norsemen to qualify. Aberdeen defeated St. Cloud 9-1 Friday night.

