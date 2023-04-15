Dickinson’s Amy Fridley earns spot in Level 10 Gymnastics National Championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time ever, a Dickinson gymnast will compete at the Level 10 Gymnastics National Championships.

Amy Fridley, a senior at Dickinson High School, earned fourth place in the All-Around at the Region 4 meet this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, clinching her spot at nationals.

She compiled a 35.7, a new career-high for Fridley. Her individual scores:

Vault: 9.3

Bars: 8.9

Beam: 8.5

Floor: 9.0

To earn a spot at nationals, Fridley needed to place in the top seven and score above a 35.

She did not compete with the Dickinson High School team this winter due to moving up to Level 10, a USA Gymnastics mandated circuit.

The National Championships are May 9-14 in Oklahoma City.

Related Content: Sports Spotlight: Amy Fridley – Level 10 gymnastics

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.