Burgum vetoes healthcare choice bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum vetoed a bill designed to promote patient choice in healthcare.

Burgum vetoed House Bill 1416. Bill sponsors say it stands for “freedom of choice” for health care services. It would prevent health insurers like Medicaid from excluding some healthcare providers.

Burgum explained it’s possible more than 13,000 people would see an increase in healthcare costs if this becomes law. Next, it heads back to the House.

