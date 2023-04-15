Burgum signs $25 insulin bill

By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news for diabetics on the state’s health insurance plan.

Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 2140 Friday, which will cap out-of-pocket insulin payments at $25 per month for people on the Public Employees Retirement System plan. It could affect as many as 2,500 people. If it’s rolled out to the public in 2025, it could impact about 60,000 North Dakotans who need insulin.

