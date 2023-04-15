Burgum signs $25 insulin bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news for diabetics on the state’s health insurance plan.

Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 2140 Friday, which will cap out-of-pocket insulin payments at $25 per month for people on the Public Employees Retirement System plan. It could affect as many as 2,500 people. If it’s rolled out to the public in 2025, it could impact about 60,000 North Dakotans who need insulin.

Previous Coverage: $25 insulin price cap awaits governor’s signature

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.