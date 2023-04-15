32nd Spring Big One show brings crafts, food to the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The 32nd annual spring Big One arts and crafts show kicked off Friday in the Magic City.

Vendors are selling all different types of products, from arts and crafts to home décor, and more.

You also get to try lots of different food.

Nourished by Nature, a company out of Bismarck, is showcasing what they call regenerative farming products.

They say their methods put an emphasis on healthier options.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in people that are just interested in knowing their farmer and knowing where their products are coming from because now, more than ever, people are concerned about the health and integrity of the products that they’re eating,” said Jazmin Jordan, with Nourished by Nature. This is their second time at the big one.

The show continues Saturday at the State Fair Center in Minot from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

