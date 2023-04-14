TSA intercepts gun at Minot airport

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A passenger tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Minot International Airport.

TSA agents spotted the handgun during an X-ray luggage screening and notified Minot Police.

This is the third firearm detected at the airport this year.

Penalties for bringing weapons not declared at the airport check-in counter can be close to 15 hundred dollars, depending on the circumstances.

