TSA intercepts gun at Minot airport

(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A passenger tried to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane at Minot International Airport.

TSA agents spotted the handgun during an X-ray luggage screening and notified Minot Police.

This is the third firearm detected at the airport this year.

Penalties for bringing weapons not declared at the airport check-in counter can be close to 15 hundred dollars, depending on the circumstances.

