Tigirlily Gold to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KMOT) – North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold will have the chance next month to perform on country music’s biggest stage.
The duo posted on social media Thursday their reaction to finding out they’ll get the chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.
Country music performer Ashley McBryde, who they’ve toured with, broke the news to the duo at the Opry.
It’s been quite a year for the duo who is currently on tour in California. They got to perform in London in March, and have an EP coming out in June.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.