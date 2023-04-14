Tigirlily Gold to perform at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KMOT) – North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold will have the chance next month to perform on country music’s biggest stage.

The duo posted on social media Thursday their reaction to finding out they’ll get the chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

Country music performer Ashley McBryde, who they’ve toured with, broke the news to the duo at the Opry.

It’s been quite a year for the duo who is currently on tour in California. They got to perform in London in March, and have an EP coming out in June.

We are making our @opry debut on May 13th!!!!!! Thank you @AshleyMcBryde for delivering this incredible news. This is a dream come true & such an amazing honor. Y’all can get your tickets at https://t.co/4GKa7zKibv!!! We are playing both shows that night! 💛 Can’t wait to see you… pic.twitter.com/o2UcDVHB3B — Tigirlily Gold (@tigirlily) April 13, 2023

10 years ago we went to the @opry for the first time ever… 10 years later we get to make our debut. Not crying, nope. 🥹💛 https://t.co/2IDSYAhpvl — Tigirlily Gold (@tigirlily) April 14, 2023

