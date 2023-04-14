Tenth anniversary of record-setting April 2013 blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Ten years ago in Bismarck, 17.3 inches of snow accumulated in one day. It still stands as the record for the most snow on any calendar date in Bismarck’s record-keeping history, which dates back to 1886. The November 10 storm from last year came close with 17.0 inches in one day, but the 2013 blizzard remains at the top of the list. To achieve a record like this, snowfall rates were between one and two inches per hour.

“It started sometime after midnight, sometime in the early morning hours, and by 10 a.m. they already had eight inches, and by one or two o’clock in the afternoon, they were already at a foot. So, it came down heavy and continuously,” said Chauncy Schultz, science and operations officer at the Bismarck National Weather Service.

Snow Map April 2013 (Photo Courtesy of NWS)

Like many of our biggest storms, this one was a Colorado Low.

“I remember watching this storm system set up, and it had a little different track than maybe some of our classic Colorado Lows — but also the epicenter of all of the lift — meteorologically speaking — with this storm was going to be centered right over Bismarck. And we could see that for many days in advance, and sure enough, that’s what happened. It delivered the big snowstorm to Bismarck,” said Schultz.

It’s a storm that our chief meteorologist remembers fondly.

“I remember it well like it was yesterday, I can’t believe it’s been ten years already. But a very heavy, wet snow... My kids were little, and I remember walking down the middle of our street to get to the main thoroughfare. No traffic in sight; it was a true blizzard. I was in my heyday; I thought it was a lot of fun. But it was before I owned a snowblower, so a lot of back-breaking work went into that storm,” said Kevin Lawrence, KFYR-TV chief meteorologist.

The storm hit on a Sunday, reducing some impacts, but I-94 was still closed statewide. Peak wind gusts of 37 miles per hour were just enough to classify it as a blizzard. But the snow didn’t stick around for long after the storm.

“Being in mid-April, it melted fairly quickly. I remember the robins were kind of looking for food during that storm, and a couple of days later, we had bare ground again. So, it really soaked in quickly,” said Lawrence.

“In fact, by late April 2013... 81 degrees was what Bismarck reached. So, a rapid melting process; that moisture did soak into the soil,” said Schultz.

And that moisture helped to decrease the amount of severe drought in the state from 25 percent to just 2 percent and set up a relatively drought-free summer 2013 statewide… all thanks to a snowstorm to remember.

“It still ranks up there as a top five for me because of the snow rate and just how much we got,” said Lawrence.

“It stands out in my mind as one of the bigger April snowstorms, actually, on record in the Northern Plains,” said Schultz.

The storm held the record for the largest April snowstorm in Bismarck’s history, with a storm total of 17.7 inches, until that was broken by our 2022 April blizzard, which accumulated 18.3 inches of snow in Bismarck.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.