New bank brings something different to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting a new bank is a large undertaking, but the employees say it was worth it to fill the gaps in service our community needs.

Dacotah Bank Market President Jacob Nesvig says like any other business, the bank had to choose a location, remodel and hire a team.

What sets banks apart is the non-tangible product aspect, local competition and developing a reputation of trust. But, Nesvig says Dacotah Bank’s team is what helps with drawing in clientele. Nesvig has 20 years of banking experience under his belt, while his associates have over a decade.

“The experience is really important. So, if we can do a good job of providing not only good customer experience but good risk management and make everyone feel comfortable that not only do we know what we’re doing on the lending side, but we also know how to take care of the deposits-- I think we’ll be very successful,” said Nesvig.

The Bismarck branch specializes in agriculture and commercial lending, credit analysis and assisting deposit customers. Dacotah Bank spans 33 other markets in North and South Dakota. Now, existing customers have a central brick and mortar location to stop into.

