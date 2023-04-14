ND Supreme Court affirms lower court’s decision to deny Neugebauer’s sentence reduction request

Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man serving four life sentences for quadruple murder will not be getting a reduced sentence.

The North Dakota Supreme Court affirmed a district court judge’s decision to deny the request from Michael Neugebauer.

The district court ruled that the law under which Neugebauer sought the reduction can’t be applied retroactively.

The 2017 statute in question states a court may reduce a sentence for someone convicted as an adult for a crime committed as a juvenile if they have served at least 20 years for the offense, filed a motion for a sentence reduction and it is determined the defendant is not a danger to anyone’s safety.

The high court says since Neugebauer was sentenced in 1994 and the law became active in 2017, he would have to wait until 2037 to request a sentence reduction.

Michael Neugebauer was 15 years old when he was convicted as an adult for the 1992 shooting deaths of his mother, father, sister and brother at their Menoken home. He pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and is serving four life sentences. Neugebauer will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Feist sentencing
Montana woman sentenced for stealing from in-laws
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
White Earth flooding.
Leaking dike results in severe flooding for town of White Earth
Bond set at $1 million for Watford City man.
Bond set at $1 million for Watford City man charged with running over 6-year-old

Latest News

Blizzard April 2013
Tenth anniversary of record-setting April 2013 blizzard
Wild pig put down after attack
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/13/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/13/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/13/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/13/2023