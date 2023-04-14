ND Supreme Court affirms lower court’s decision to deny Neugebauer’s sentence reduction request

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man serving four life sentences for quadruple murder will not be getting a reduced sentence.

The North Dakota Supreme Court affirmed a district court judge’s decision to deny the request from Michael Neugebauer.

The district court ruled that the law under which Neugebauer sought the reduction can’t be applied retroactively.

The 2017 statute in question states a court may reduce a sentence for someone convicted as an adult for a crime committed as a juvenile if they have served at least 20 years for the offense, filed a motion for a sentence reduction and it is determined the defendant is not a danger to anyone’s safety.

The high court says since Neugebauer was sentenced in 1994 and the law became active in 2017, he would have to wait until 2037 to request a sentence reduction.

Michael Neugebauer was 15 years old when he was convicted as an adult for the 1992 shooting deaths of his mother, father, sister and brother at their Menoken home. He pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and is serving four life sentences. Neugebauer will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.