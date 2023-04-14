Move over law now applies to all stalled cars in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon drivers will be required to move over for all vehicles sitting on the side of the road with their hazard lights on.

There is already a state law that requires drivers to move over on multi-lane highways and interstates for emergency vehicles. Drivers now will face a $20 fine if they do not move for passenger cars as well.

“If they are changing a tire on the left side they’re going to be sticking out into the lane. And if people are blasting past them at regular highway speeds that number one, can be pretty scary, and you don’t know if somebody trips or falls that can be pretty dangerous,” said ND Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremiah Bohn.

It is a $50 fine and two points off your license if you don’t move over for emergency vehicles.

