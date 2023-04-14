Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It continues to be a dangerous week for those on two wheels in our area, as four major crashes have happened since last Friday evening, two of those ending in fatalities.

DUI, reckless driving and driving under suspension charges have been filed in Wednesday night’s crash that left a 31-year-old motorcyclist dead in West Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Laquoya Saldana was speeding and driving under the influence when she t-boned Tommy Fradet at the intersection of Main Ave. and 17th St. E. around 9 p.m. on April 12.

Tommy and his beloved bike went on their first ride of the season just four days ago, Easter Sunday, not knowing it would also be one of their last.

“It’s all he would talk about; ‘I can’t wait to get out and ride.’ He just had the itch to get out and do it,” Mark Fradet, one of Tommy’s cousins said.

Mark and his brother Brian tell Valley News Live their cousin was the guy you wanted to have in your corner; The life of the party and ‘everyone’s best friend.’

“It’s hard to believe that something so tragic would happen to someone who’s done nothing but good,” Brian Fradet said.

They say Tommy was a brother, an uncle and the most avid Vikings fan you’ll ever find. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served six years in several countries across the globe.

“There’s no words to describe how good he was not only to his family but to everybody; His work, his job, being a great uncle and a brother. You could always rely on him,” Brian said.

They say his passion for motorcycles also translated to rider safety, which is something he posted about on Facebook just minutes before Wednesday night’s fatal crash.

“It’s just complete irony to post about watching out for motorcycles and we wake up to this. It’s just unbelievable that this happened,” Brian said.

Riders across the metro are hoping Tommy’s urge for drivers to pay more attention sticks, but they also emphasize for riders to stay vigilant.

“Lot of people are playing on their phones, playing with the radio, they’re not paying attention to us at all. We’re never seen and we have to assume that every time we leave the house that everyone is going to kill us. It’s terrible!” Fargo motorcyclist Justin Berg said.

He says riders should be wearing helmets, gloves and any other protective gear when out on the road.

As cliché as it is, the Fradet brothers say Tommy was someone who would give the shirt off his back to help someone out. They hope whether you knew him or not, you try to be a little more like him going forward.

“If more people were like that, the world would be a better place,” Mark said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.