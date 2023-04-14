Minotauros clinching scenarios: could push for playoffs this weekend

Minotauros clinching scenarios: could push for playoffs this weekend
By Zach Keenan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - By the end of Saturday night, Minot Minotauros fans will know if their team will be competing for the Robertson Cup.

Minot swept the top team in the NAHL Central, the Austin Bruins, this past weekend.

Austin is the only team in the Central to have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. The remaining three spots are up for grabs.

“I feel like it’s been like this for a few months already. The division is insanely tight. I feel like we’ve been playing playoff hockey for quite awhile so it’s just going to keep going that way,” said Trevor Stachowiak, the team captain.

Depending on the results of the weekend, the Tauros could finish as high as second in the division or as low as sixth place.

Minot can clinch a position in the playoffs this weekend if:

  • Minot wins both games against Austin
  • Minot wins one game against Austin, St. Cloud defeats Aberdeen once, and Bismarck defeats North Iowa once.
  • Minot loses both games against Austin, St. Cloud beats Aberdeen twice, and Bismarck defeats North Iowa twice.

The Minotauros play the Bruins on Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. in Austin, M.N.

