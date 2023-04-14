Minot Public Works addresses concerns over fluctuating Souris River levels

Souris River ice-before and after
Souris River ice-before and after(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – As the spring melt continues, all eyes are on our state’s bodies of water, including the many rivers that are seeing rising levels.

The part of the Souris River that cuts through Minot caught the attention of many of our viewers overnight.

Thursday night viewers noticed a pileup of ice blocks in the river near the 3rd Avenue bridge, but by Friday, the ice had been pushed to the banks, and the river’s levels had come down.

Minot Public Works Director Dan Jonasson said that although it appeared there was a lot of ice in the river Thursday night, the water was still flowing.

“We’ve had ice dams along the river all week long. I guess the reason it’s getting so much attention now is it was in a part of town where people are seeing it or it was very prevalent,” said Jonasson. Jonasson said they monitor releases from the Lake Darling Dam, and while the city has its flood emergency plan in place, as of now, there’s no cause for concern.

