Man honored with life-saving award for saving his wife’s life

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local man was honored today for acting quickly in one of the scariest situations one could imagine.

Sanford ambulance presented Brad Reed with a citizen life-saving award for saving the life of his wife Sheila.

After enjoying a morning cup of coffee Brad heard a thump in the bathroom and found Sheila laying face-down on the floor. He then called 911 and started rescue breathing and when Sheila’s pulse stopped, brad grabbed an A-E-D and shocked her.

Today, he’s filled with gratitude for those who’ve helped him through it all.

“We’re not here today without all of you helping us, and we’re greatly appreciative of it. Thank you to my family, you helped me through some pretty dark days.”

Paramedics say without Brad’s life-saving measures, his wife may not have survived.

