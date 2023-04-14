KMOT gets a first look inside Trinity Health’s new medical campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Trinity Health’s new state-of-the-art facility has been in the making for 15, years and in construction for five of them.

Your News Leader went behind the scenes to view areas that patients and the general public doesn’t usually have access to when the hospital is fully functioning.

The new hospital smell filled the spaciousness with excitement.

Thomas Warsocki, VP of physician services says OB/GYNs are currently in four different Trinity locations and some of them drive to make childbirth deliveries.

“They’re all going to be together. You’ll also see they’re gonna be on the same floor,” said Warsocki.

Staff will begin to have convenient access to the 12 labor and delivery rooms and 22 neonatal intensive care units. There is also an area specifically for triplets.

Karen Zimmerman, chief nursing officer said the facility’s design was inspired to be more aesthetically pleasing.

One hundred forty-seven beds fill the hospital. Patients and their visitors have more privacy. For example, there are now bereavement rooms and private bathrooms for patients and visitors.

“Most people don’t wake up and hope they end up in the ER or hope they end up in a hospital bed, but when they get here, we want that environment to be calming, private and healing,” said Zimmerman.

Scott Knutson commended staff for their insights into the new hospital. He said across the Trinity facilities in the area, they see thousands of patients a day.

“This is tasked on top of people who already have full-time work,” said Knutson.

More windows have been added. Their new MRI machine takes 40 percent less screening time.

Sixteen registration stations have been added to help with the check-in process. Warsocki said when the campus opens, patients should arrive 20 minutes early for check in.

Trinity will host an open house for the public at the new hospital this Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.