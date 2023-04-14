Initial proposals discussed at Williston teacher negotiations

Both sides were able to make tentative agreements on some minor contract language changes, as...
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District and the Williston Education Association met Thursday evening to discuss several teacher contract proposals.

Both sides were able to make tentative agreements on some minor contract language changes, as well as adding five more days of bereavement leave for an educator impacted by the loss of a child or spouse.

The association also introduced their salary schedule proposal. Lead negotiators Matt Liebel and Seth Thompson said they feel confident they can have everything settled by their goal of May 5.

“They had some counterproposals and I said on some of those I think we aren’t too far apart. We haven’t sat and talked with the team after we got those proposals here tonight, but we’ll sit down and talk and I think we’ll be able to get some more tentative agreements next week,” said Liebel.

The board declined to comment on the status of the negotiations.

