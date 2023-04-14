Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order blocking state agencies from contracting with large banks that discriminate against firearm-related entities at the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum.

“This Executive Order will protect the God-given right to keep and bear arms from being infringed upon by financial institutions,” said Governor Noem. “South Dakota is setting the standard for the most 2nd Amendment friendly state in the nation. But it’s not just the media and big government that are attacking our rights. Now, we have seen banking institutions go after law-abiding gun owners. Well, not on my watch. I won’t stand for it, not in South Dakota.”

Gov. Kristi Noem and former President Donald Trump were among the speakers at the National Rifle Association convention Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Noem’s full speech as prepared can be read below.

