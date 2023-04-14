Bowman Police say man dug up grave

Anthony Partida-Breen
Anthony Partida-Breen(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bowman Police have arrested a man they say disturbed a gravesite.

Authorities say they were called to the Bowman Cemetery on Sunday and found signs of someone attempting to dig up a grave.

An investigation led police to detain Anthony Partida-Breen. They say he admitted to attempting to exhume his friend’s human remains, but stopped when he came to the portion of the ground that was frozen.

He is charged with disturbing a human burial site which is a class c felony.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

