Bowman Police say man dug up grave

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bowman Police have arrested a man they say disturbed a gravesite.

Authorities say they were called to the Bowman Cemetery on Sunday and found signs of someone attempting to dig up a grave.

An investigation led police to detain Anthony Partida-Breen. They say he admitted to attempting to exhume his friend’s human remains, but stopped when he came to the portion of the ground that was frozen.

He is charged with disturbing a human burial site which is a class c felony.

