Bismarck Public Schools to change grading methods for middle schoolers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is changing the grading method for middle schools. Your News Leader spoke with administrators to see how the new grading method will help students get high school ready.

Students at Simle Middle School are busy working on assignments. In the upcoming school year, they will switch back to letter grades like A’s and B’s.

“Okay, so currently what we have in order, middle school, six to eight is we have standards-based grade. So those grades are typically reported out on a scale of one to four,” said Russ Riehl, principal at Simle middle school.

The grading scale they’re using now was established in the 2013-2014 school year, but the discussion about switching has been around for a couple of years.

“It’s been a discussion point ever since I got on the board. There was a community forum or a school board meeting back in 2014, nine years ago where they were asking questions about it and there were some parent concerns,” said Jon Lee, BPS board president.

They believe the new grading system will help parents connect with students and teachers better about academics.

The grading scales will then be the same across the board.

To make it a seamless transition, it will be implemented next school year.

“So, we’re gonna have to do some staff development and go back and revisit some of our practices. I think that’s a good thing. I think that’s where the learning takes place. What did we learn, what can we do better? I know we’re gonna be better for it. Have we not gone through this process? And our job is to support and build capacity within our staff as well,” said Riehl.

Wachter Middle School and Horizon will also be undergoing grading changes.

This year Simle Middle School was already operating on a hybrid scale of using 1-4 scoring, and some letter grades.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.