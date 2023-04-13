Work underway on Burdick Viaduct improvements in Minot

Burdick Expressway Viaduct
Burdick Expressway Viaduct(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Motorists heading east or west through Minot likely noticed some changes to traffic over the Burdick Expressway Viaduct.

Traffic will be head-to-head over the viaduct for most of the summer.

The project through the North Dakota Department of Transportation includes new lighting and fencing, among other enhancements, to the bridge which is more than four decades old.

Drivers are advised to use caution when passing through and watch for those directing traffic.

The city of Minot said the bridge will be open for the North Dakota State Parade.

