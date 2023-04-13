Residents of Trestle Valley facing flooding amid spring melt

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Residents of a handful of homes in Trestle Valley are facing extreme water levels and severe flooding. 70-degree temperatures on Tuesday created rapid snow melt in several Minot communities.

Haley Burchett spoke with some residents about the challenges they’re facing, and what county leaders are doing to help.

When Kendel and Betty Flemming look at their backyard from their porch, they don’t like what they see.

“It’s a lot of water,” said Betty.

Betty has lived in the Trestle Valley community since 1971. She said flooding isn’t new to this neighborhood.

“In ‘79 water was right where we are standing.”, she said.

This week, eight homes were impacted and more than one household had electricity, gas, and water shut off.

“She looked out the window and boom... the water was rushing,” said Kendall.

Kendel said it hasn’t been this bad since 2012 and that the water is at least 4-5 feet higher than it was then.

Ward County Commissioner Bucky Anderson said the county is aware of the flood danger in this area and is working to provide a solution.

“We’re going to get a pump out here to pump the water off the property so their septic systems can be used in the future. Remove the water the best we can and get it down so it either evaporates or sinks into the ground,” said Anderson.

Several members of this community weren’t able to sleep in their own beds on Tuesday night. The Flemmings spent the night in this vehicle.

“Gotta start the vehicle and let it run once in a while,” said Kendel.

Anderson said if flood victims need more help, there may be funding available to provide other assistance.

“We’re going to find out if they need further assistance other than just getting the water out of here. If they need a place to stay or they need a place to go, we probably have some options there,” said Anderson.

Anderson said it will take at least a day to pump water out from the impacted areas.

