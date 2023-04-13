Peyton Neumiller Sports Spotlight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A good team is filled with leaders. Oftentimes, there are leaders on the teams who aren’t the most vocal. These individuals instead lead by example and let their game do the talking. That’s the best way to describe Bismarck High’s Peyton Neumiller, who is in this week’s sports spotlight.

Sports come naturally to Peyton Neumiller.

From the pitch to the hardwood, Neumiller has played a definitive role in the success of the teams that she’s played for at Bismarck High.

“She’s very athletic, very humble, she… brings something that’s different. She’s not very vocal, but she’s always working hard. I’ve never seen her not working hard. And, she’s very competitive. She has that drive to win,” said BHS girl’s soccer coach Michelle Brown.

Last spring, she scored 3 goals and tallied 6 assists from the midfield. On the basketball court this winter, she averaged over 15 points per game along with 4.3 assists per game. She’s scored over 1,000 career points, and holds Bismarck High’s single-game assists record, career assists record and career steals record.

“I just go out every game, working hard every minute of the game. I just go out there with a passion for both of my sports. And I hope just to have fun and to work with my teammates and make sure I’m that person who they can look to if they’re having a problem or have a question or just to cheer them up and always have a smile on my face,” said Neumiller.

“That just kind of shows who she is as a person. She’s in it for team success. The individual stuff is nice, but she just really wants to win and to do whatever it takes to help us win,” said BHS girl’s basketball coach Bill Shetler.

It’s clear Neumiller is both a special person and a player. It’s more than just her athletic capabilities that Peyton provides to her team.

“She’s just one of those kids that you’re happy to see success for and you know it’s deserved and earned. She’s put in a lot of time and she’s just a very good human being and it’s paid off for her and I know all of her teammates feel the same,” said Shetler.

