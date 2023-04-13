North Dakota National Guard conducts flood training and puts the plan in place on the same day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As our state begins to grapple with spring flooding, we wanted to know what the plan is when communities face rising waters.

On Wednesday members of the North Dakota National Guard were preparing themselves for a flood response in case they needed to be deployed. Little did they know that this training would actually need to be used in White Earth the same day.

“One sheriff said he had been down here and did his rounds around 9 pm and the streets were fine. He came down about 3:30 in the morning and the streets were flooding,” said Crystal Ogden, White Earth North Dakota.

The Guard assisted in the flood response by doing exactly what they were trained to do.

The sandbags that are being dropped at the site of the exercise weigh about one ton and they are used to block water and decrease destruction during an emergency flood response. The last time the guard activated this plan was in May of 2022.

“They had some sandbags that they actually placed. At the end of 2021 into 2022 and the summer they had a few localized areas. The most recent one was the area up by Cavalier when the dam broke up there. It’s been about a year ago at this time,” said Captain Steven Schaffner, Company Commander 285th Assault Battalion.

The Guard conducts training exercises like this one on flooding about two to three times a year. Each time their goal is to be ready at a minute’s notice if they are called for duty to serve the community they live in.

“The biggest thing is prepping the sandbags, getting the load ready. Our line is the most important. While it’s connected to the helicopter, connected to our load, make sure that stays secure and taking the aircraft in. As the pilots approach, it becomes difficult to see where you are going,” said Schaffner.

Making sure they’re prepared to step in to protect the people of North Dakota.

Aside from responding to emergency flooding, the North Dakota National Guard will also respond to wildfires.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.