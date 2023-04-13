Montana woman sentenced for stealing from in-laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court Judge has sentenced a Montana woman to nearly six and a half years in prison for stealing her elderly in-laws’ savings to put a down payment on a house.

Prosecutors say Carol Ann Feist provided a Bismarck bank with her mother-in-law’s personal information to wire transfer $134,000 to a title company for the house. They say she also forged her father-in-law’s signature and a got a fake notary stamp listing him as a co-borrower.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.