Mandan appoints a new assistant superintendent

Dr. Carly Retterath
Dr. Carly Retterath(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools announced the new assistant superintendent who will be starting this coming fall. Dr. Carly Retterath will be starting her new position on July 1.

She is the director of alternative education, and before that, she worked as a special education teacher, and a special education program coordinator. The current assistant superintendent Dr. Jeff Fastnacht has accepted a new role as the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

“I think I’m most excited to just work in the district on a larger scale and work on a community level. It’s really what’s drawn me to superintendency is just that more large-scale big picture systems thinking,” said Retterath.

She’s looking forward to expanding her relationships with the Mandan community and playing a bigger role in the MPS district. She also hopes to expand CTE programs, and community partnerships and make sure students receive mental and behavioral health when needed.

