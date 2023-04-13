Leaking dike results in severe flooding for town of White Earth

WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota National Guard has been called in to assist with severe flooding at White Earth near Tioga.

Crystal Ogden, who lives there, said sirens went off around four in the morning when excess water flew through a leak in a nearby dike. A guard helicopter, along with local emergency management worked to place sandbags near that area to stop the flooding.

“One sheriff said he had been down here and did his rounds around 9 p.m. and the streets were fine. He came down about 3:30 in the morning and the streets were flooding,” said Ogden.

Ogden added she hasn’t seen the town flood like this since 1979.

“I think we [the residents] all agree that it’s about time to update the flood protection down here because it was built in 1979 and now it’s 2023,” said Ogden.

White Earth City Auditor Shannon Swain told Your News Leader the water has begun to recede off the roads as of 6:30, but many homes are still flooded.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.