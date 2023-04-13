Leaking dike results in severe flooding for town of White Earth

White Earth flooding.
White Earth flooding.(Mike Rostad)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota National Guard has been called in to assist with severe flooding at White Earth near Tioga.

Crystal Ogden, who lives there, said sirens went off around four in the morning when excess water flew through a leak in a nearby dike. A guard helicopter, along with local emergency management worked to place sandbags near that area to stop the flooding.

“One sheriff said he had been down here and did his rounds around 9 p.m. and the streets were fine. He came down about 3:30 in the morning and the streets were flooding,” said Ogden.

Ogden added she hasn’t seen the town flood like this since 1979.

“I think we [the residents] all agree that it’s about time to update the flood protection down here because it was built in 1979 and now it’s 2023,” said Ogden.

White Earth City Auditor Shannon Swain told Your News Leader the water has begun to recede off the roads as of 6:30, but many homes are still flooded.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

Brave the shave.
Brave the Shave
Legislator jobs.
Legislator Jobs
Morse Code, Pressure.
4/12/25 Morse Code, Pressure
John Warford
Landowners, politicians push back on CO2 project