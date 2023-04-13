Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set at $1 million for Watford City man.
Bond set at $1 million for Watford City man charged with running over 6-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Flooded road south of Minot
Coulee overtakes roadway south of Minot, residents help sandbag
White Earth flooding.
Leaking dike results in severe flooding for town of White Earth
Voles were very active this winter under our heavy snowpack.
Voles causing problems for lawns as the weather warms up

Latest News

There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation