Jamestown’s Mason Walters commits to University of Wyoming

Mason Walters
Mason Walters(University of Wyoming Athletics)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) -Your News Leader has learned that Mason Walters is transferring to the University of Wyoming this fall to continue his basketball career, per sources close to the Wyoming Men’s Basketball program.

Walters, a Jamestown High School graduate, won the 2022-2023 NAIA Player of the Year after averaging 26.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the University of Jamestown, and shot 63.8% from the floor. Along with national player of the year, this was Walters’ third consecutive First Team All-American selection.

Walters is the University of Jamestown’s all-time leading scorer (2,662) and rebounder (1,239) after four seasons with the Jimmies. This year he set Jimmie single-season records for points (904) and points per game (26.6).

