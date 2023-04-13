“The Hero Project:” 103-year-old WWII veteran shares memories with Mandan teen

BISMARCK, N.D. – Of the millions of Americans who served in World War II, only around 300,000 are still alive. They’re in their 90s and 100s now, but for many, the memories of the war are still clear as if they happened yesterday.

There’s been a big effort to record those stories and preserve them for future generations.

One Mandan home school student recently got to visit with a 103-year-old Air Force veteran for a school project.

The project, appropriately named, “The Hero Project.”

Howard Bier is pretty sure he isn’t a hero.

“Oh never. Never a hero. I just did my job,” he said.

His job was working in maintenance and repair in the U.S. Air Force during WWII.

“We fixed the airplanes that came in all shot up and we put a patch on them. Put a bandage on,” Howard recalled.

Howard is sharing his memories with 13-year-old Russell Ziegler.

“Where were you stationed during World War II?” Russell asked.

“Most of the time in Italy,” replied Howard.

Howard is Russell’s subject for his “Hero Project.” It’s part of his homeschool history curriculum.

Russell says he’s the lucky one – getting to visit with a WWII veteran.

“I’m surprised that I found WWII veteran,” said Russell.

At 103-years-old, Howard’s hearing isn’t what it used to be, but his mind is still sharp. Writing questions on a white board helps Howard and Russell communicate.

“I’m proud to be an American,” Howard said.

His wife, Melvena, is proud of her husband.

“He’s a tough guy,” she said with a smile.

Melvena is 102. She and Howard are still very much in love.

Russell’s mom knows the lessons her son is learning here, are far more impactful than anything he could ever get from a textbook.

“Selflessness of character is something I hope he takes away from it, and the ways that we can be selfless and care for other people,” said Betsy Ziegler.

And in Russell’s eyes, Howard is the definition of a hero.

“He answered the call to serving in the military,” Russell said.

And because Howard answered Russell’s call, he’s not only a hero, but also a friend.

Howard also served several years in the North Dakota House of Representatives and was even Speaker of the House.

Howard lives at Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck. Melvena lives at Prairie Pointe assisted living. They see each other every day.

