Family, neighbors help protect home from rising waters south of Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A week ago, North Dakotans were dealing with winter storms and blizzards. What a difference seven days make.

On Tuesday evening, the first effects of a rapid melt surfaced in Crystal Springs.

That night, this area of southwest Minot was underwater. Jill Hieb and her husband managed the flood waters with a lot of help from their friends.

“You know the ice jam made the water go around and that’s what caused it to go into the lawn,” said Hieb.

These large chunks of ice re-routed the water from puppy dog coulee into Jill’s front yard.

Jill explained that the creek always rises a bit in the spring but that this far exceeded any experience she’s had with it in the past.

“This is the worst we’ve seen it,” she said.

As luck would have it, Jill’s son works in construction and was able to rapidly assess the situation, problem solve, and take action.

“He was coming back from work as soon as he got here, you know we were just kind of trying to figure out what was going on and decided that the ice blocks were probably the biggest problem,” said Hieb.

Jill passionately shared that without the humanitarian efforts of her neighbors, the damage to her home would have been substantial.

“It’s a wonderful neighborhood down here and they were all great,” she said.

More than 20 volunteers with a good Samaritan mission came together to protect Jill’s property. From filling sandbags and building barricades to pushing water away from the garage. These neighbors fought relentlessly alongside Jill to help prevent severe damage.

This scenario was the perfect example of North Dakota Nice and was a reminder of how much more we can accomplish when we work together.

