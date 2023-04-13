Construction continues on new Mandan schools

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - School will be out for summer next month but Mandan residents will still have education on their minds. Construction is continuing on the new elementary and high schools, and a plan is forming for the current Mandan High building.

Soon these bells will ring for the last time at this Mandan High School. After the new building is completed, these halls will be empty for good. “Getting it functional, up to code with heat is cost prohibitive; it is going to get torn down,” MPS Superintendent Mike Bitz.

The City of Mandan received a $100,000 grant to make a plan for redeveloping the site. From a park to housing, the school could turn into anything. “It’s important to have a plan for what to do with property when it is available for redevelopment, so it doesn’t sit vacant. So we can make sure things that community members want to see can be brought into town,” said Mandan City Planner Andrew Stromme.

The near-record-setting snow this winter has been a stick in the mud for the new building’s construction schedule. “Right now they are dealing with a ton of mud and a mess. We are hoping we will be back on schedule when the weather is nicer,” said Bitz.

Before the current building goes, there could be a chance to get something to remember it by. “If people want something, there will be a opportunity for them to get something out of this building. I don’t think that will be a problem at all,” said Bitz. The new high school is expected to be open for the 2024-2025 school year.

Lakewood Elementary School is on track to open in August.

