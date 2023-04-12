Voles causing problems for lawns as the weather warms up

Voles were very active this winter under our heavy snowpack.
By Justin Gick
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people may have noticed trench-like tunnels showing up on their lawns as the snow melts, which is causing an eye sore.

The tunnels are caused by animals called voles, which are rodents similar to fat mice with small ears and a stubby tail. They eat grass and the bark off of trees, if they find it under the snow. They are underground, so it is really hard to catch them; sometimes you can’t even find the exit holes where they get in or out.

Lawn experts say there are ways to repel them.

“One of them is organic and basically, it’s castor oil in a granular form. You can put it on your lawn in the summer or fall and water it in for about five or ten minutes and activate it. You can do that in strips and they will move away usually,” said Dan Cashman, owner of Cashman Nursery.

Cashman says the vole problem is not the same every year, but rather, it tends to run in cycles. It has a lot to do with snow coverage and how long it lasts.

