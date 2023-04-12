United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kirsten Galloway

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Kirsten Galloway has a lot of love to give.

“I love it here,” said Kirsten.

It comes in different forms.

“If you’re having a bad game, she doesn’t care. She’ll still try and come to cheer you up,” said Sydnee Bartsch, a sophomore at Minot High.

In the dugout or on the field.

“She wants everyone to love the game as much as she does,” said Kinsey Fjeld, a senior at Minot High.

Or really, whenever someone needs it.

“She’s a great person. I’ve been able to talk to her about anything, softball-related, personal life. I can call her one of my greatest friends,” said Kinsey.

It’s something the Minot High senior has learned.

“Throughout my years of playing, I’ve been so hard on myself. It made me lose my love for the game. I feel like I was constantly worried about being perfect,” said Kirsten.

She’s perfected it through practice.

“Once I took that out of the equation, I started to fall in love with the game again and it felt like I was playing tee ball again,” said Kirsten.

This year, Kirsten has struck out 20 batters in two games.

“She works her butt off, every single day at practice she spends extra time, all the time, working on pitching and hitting. She’s just a great person to be around,” said Jillian Ackerman, a junior at Minot High.

Her impact off the field is equal.

“It’s noticeable. If we stop chattering or cheering for one another, that’s when we start to bring the game down,” said Kinsey.

“She’s so compassionate for all of us,” said Sydnee.

There’s plenty of love to go around.

Kirsten is committed to play softball at Scottsdale Community College in the fall.

The Majettes play West Fargo on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the South Hill Complex.

Related content:

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week featured athletes

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.