Three local vehicle vs. bicycle accidents prompt important safety reminder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In just 72 hours, three people were hit by a car while riding their bikes in North Dakota and across the river in Moorhead.

One of those cyclists died, the other two injured which has prompted cycling enthusiasts to urge better driving and riding habits for everyone on the road before the number of accidents spikes even higher.

JC Larson has been using a bicycle as his main form of transportation for more than a decade, and he says in that time he’s had his fair share of close calls and accidents with vehicles on the roads.

“I was really lucky I wasn’t injured, but a couple of my bikes were,” Larson, an employee at Paramount Sports said.

Larson says to avoid problems cyclists’ self-awareness is key.

“You always got to be watching out for the people who aren’t watching out for you,” he said.

That awareness should be heightened when at four-way stops, crosswalks and stop lights, Larson says, but that goes for both drivers and those on a bike.

“Everybody wants their kids to come home safe. Everybody wants their dad to come home from work,” Larson said.

While tall snowbanks continue to cause safety concerns for those on the roads, Tim Bauer says this time of year also brings a lot of potholes.

“If (cyclists) are trying to avoid them or if they hit them and tip over or lose control, that’s a whole other story than if you’re in a four-wheeled vehicle,” Tim Bauer, an avid cyclist from Moorhead said.

Both men remind bikers of the basics: Wear bright colors at night, don’t blast music in your headphones, and make sure you have a reflector and light on your bike. They also emphasize the importance for drivers to share the road.

“For too long motor vehicle people, me included, said, “Eh, we’re the only ones on the road. We pay the taxes, get out of our way!’ There’s nothing that’s that important,” Bauer said.

