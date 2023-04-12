Sneak peek inside Glenburn’s new fire hall

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s been two years since a fire ripped through the Glenburn Fire Hall, leaving the department without a facility. Since then, the community has rallied together to help them rebuild.

When fire destroyed Glenburn’s fire hall in March 2021, Chief Mike Overton and his team knew they had to come back stronger than ever.

“The smoke hadn’t cleared from the building before we realized we had to rebuild,” said Overton.

While the loss of the hall was unexpected, the new facility brings some much-needed upgrades for the department’s efforts to battle fires and protect the community.

“I didn’t give them much, I told them I didn’t need much besides a warm building, some bathrooms and a place to do some training and an office. It’s much bigger, it’s far more useful to us than what we had before,” said Overton.

The new hall features amenities such as a separate area for training, a system to fill up water tanks indoors, updated networks and security cameras, and, yes, a sprinkler system, to avoid another fire.

Overton says this 9,600-square-foot facility fulfills many of the needs within their department. However, it would not have been possible without a collaborative effort from the community.

“We couldn’t have done this without the community. The community was far more involved in this than what you would think,” said Overton.

Amid the new is an irreplaceable relic and reminder of what this community overcame. The flag shown below managed to survive the 2021 fire. Overton says outside of its frame, you can still smell the smoke.

This flag managed to survive the 2021 fire. (Glenburn fire department)

In the spirit of nostalgia, Overton invited Your News Leader to ring their fire bell, commemorating the appreciation of volunteer fire departments everywhere.

Later this month, the community will have a chance to celebrate the new fire hall with a grand opening scheduled for April 21.

