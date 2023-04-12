Simle middle school dealing with a roofing issue in the auditorium

Simle Middle School auditorium.(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavy snowfall has created issues at Simle Middle School. Right before spring break, employees noticed some pieces of the auditorium ceiling were out of place.

The roof was compromised and leaking. It was reinforced five or six years ago.

The auditorium is closed until repairs are made.

“Do we miss the space absolutely? I think that was the timing to that was really unfortunate it was a week before our musical. So we had to move our musical over to Bismarck High School which they were great neighbors and welcomed us in,” said Russ Riehl, principal.

The entire roof will be replaced. Construction will take place over the summer.

