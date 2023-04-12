Sentencing for Williston man charged with attempted murder delayed

Ernest Coney
Ernest Coney(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Sentencing has been postponed for a Williston man charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Court documents say Ernest Coney and four others were involved in a shooting at a Williston apartment back in 2021. Originally pleading guilty, Coney changed his plea on March 14.

The sentencing has not been rescheduled as the court is waiting for a pre-sentence investigation to be completed.

