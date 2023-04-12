Results of Bismarck Parks and Rec survey to gauge community’s interest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is getting warmer and it’s starting to finally feel like spring. This has many people looking to get outside to try and find outdoor activities for this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation held a community survey to gauge the community’s interests in what programs or entities they would like to see in the future.

Twenty-nine percent of participants said they would like a new indoor recreation center. A 2020 plan for a new facility was put on hold after city residents voted down a half-cent sales tax increase to fund most of the complex.

“People in our community and our state, they want to participate in the activities that they do in the spring and summer and they want to do those year-round. So we are always looking for options and ideas,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Bismarck Parks and Rec is looking to add an introductory class on disc golfing to their summer programs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.