Results of Bismarck Parks and Rec survey to gauge community’s interest

Bismarck Parks and Rec
Bismarck Parks and Rec(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is getting warmer and it’s starting to finally feel like spring. This has many people looking to get outside to try and find outdoor activities for this summer.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation held a community survey to gauge the community’s interests in what programs or entities they would like to see in the future.

Twenty-nine percent of participants said they would like a new indoor recreation center. A 2020 plan for a new facility was put on hold after city residents voted down a half-cent sales tax increase to fund most of the complex.

“People in our community and our state, they want to participate in the activities that they do in the spring and summer and they want to do those year-round. So we are always looking for options and ideas,” said Kevin Klipfel, executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Bismarck Parks and Rec is looking to add an introductory class on disc golfing to their summer programs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Display case where the new animals are located at the Dakota Zoo
Dakota Zoo welcomes two new additions to their collection
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business

Latest News

softball 4/11
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 4/11/23
flood 4/11
KMOT First News at Six Weather 04/11/23
baseball4/11
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 4/11/23
weather 4/11
KFYR First News at Six Weather 4/11/23
Chicago 4/11
KFYR National Headlines 4/11/23