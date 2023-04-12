North Dakota military veterans honed by naming state highway bridges after them

Bridges renamed.
Bridges renamed.(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -To honor North Dakota, military veterans Governor Doug Burgum signed off to have several bridges named to honor them and raise awareness about their dedication to serving.

They will be commemorated with signs from the Department of Transportation.

Some of the new bridges that will be renamed are: The Highway 18 Bridge over the Tongue River in Cavalier is being re-named Veterans Memorial Bridge. The Highway 1806 bridge just outside of Canonball is being dedicated to PVT. Albert Grass WWI Bridge. The Highway 30 bridge east of Fessenden over the James River has been named Petty Officer Third Class Patrick G. Glennon Vietnam Bridge. The Highway 6 bridge over the Cannonball River by Breien will now be called PFC Ronald C. Goodiron Vietnam Bridge.

Some of the re-named bridges honor specific veterans. The overpass intersection at Highway 281 and Interstate 94 has been renamed the Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass. The hope of the name is to raise awareness for mental health struggles veterans may go through.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

Brave the shave.
Brave the Shave
Legislator jobs.
Legislator Jobs
Morse Code, Pressure.
4/12/25 Morse Code, Pressure
John Warford
Landowners, politicians push back on CO2 project
Simle Middle School auditorium.
Simle middle school dealing with a roofing issue in the auditorium