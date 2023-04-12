North Dakota Army National Guard Band and Denver Broncos drumline to headline 2023 Band Day in Williston

Band Day 2023.
Band Day 2023.(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A pair of guest performers will headline the upcoming Band Day Parade in Williston.

The Band Day Committee announced Tuesday the 188th Army Band of the North Dakota National Guard and the Denver Broncos Stampede will march with local bands in May.

The event will follow a similar route as last year, starting at the Williston ARC up to 2nd Ave West and ending at Harmon Park.

This year, the committee will also hold a silent auction featuring unique birdhouses designed by members of the Williston Area Visual Artists. They include an American landscape theme by Phyllis Sederquest, a Norwegian turf-roofed house by Cliff Sundt, a Van Gogh-inspired house by Daphne Clark, a stars-and-stripes house by Dennis Grondahl, and a sunflower cabin contributed by Lily Grondahl.

Band Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

Kristen Galloway.
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Kirsten Galloway
Ernest Coney
Sentencing for Williston man charged with attempted murder delayed
More than 100 sober rides given in North Dakota over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 4/12/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 4/12/2023