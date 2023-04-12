More than 100 sober rides given in North Dakota over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The ND Sober Ride campaign is part of Vision Zero.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 100 sober rides were given across North Dakota via Lyft during St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to ND Sober Ride.

Officials say 131 rides were given in all, an increase from 72 rides during the same weekend in 2022.

“The public continues to see the importance of getting a sober ride when they celebrate holidays,” Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said. “North Dakotans are taking personal responsibility when they choose ND Sober Ride and are decreasing the number of impaired drivers on our roadways.”

The rides are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lwahlman@nd.gov.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

