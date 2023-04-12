Minot State hosting sixth annual MSU Giving Day

MSU Giving Days 2023.
MSU Giving Days 2023.(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State University is hosting its sixth annual giving day.

65 departments throughout the school submitted projects that need funding.

The MSU Foundation will match 50% up to $1,000.

Their giving day website is accepting donations online.

“It means a lot, I know, to our students and our faculty and staff to get that support,” said Rick Hedberg, VP of advancement.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they’ve raised almost $175,000.

They’re collecting donations through midnight.

You can donate on the MSU Giving Day website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford City man charged with Negligent Homicide after running over six-year-old
Watford City man charged with negligent homicide after running over six-year-old
Pier One demolished in Bismarck
Pier One gets torn down in Bismarck
Joshua Ternes
Mandan police locate missing man
Ryan Storbeck sentenced in combine death
Gackle man sentenced in September combine death
Transgender athletes
Burgum signs trans sports bills

Latest News

State Archives.
What’s historical and what’s just old?
Karen Harper and Jim Semrad in Las Vegas.
Evergreen Dickinson residents experience Las Vegas!
Solar panel.
Applications open for USDA 50% refund on renewable energy for rural towns
Brave the Shave.
Brave the Shave kicks off with a colorful start