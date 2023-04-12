Minot State hosting sixth annual MSU Giving Day

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State University is hosting its sixth annual giving day.

65 departments throughout the school submitted projects that need funding.

The MSU Foundation will match 50% up to $1,000.

Their giving day website is accepting donations online.

“It means a lot, I know, to our students and our faculty and staff to get that support,” said Rick Hedberg, VP of advancement.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they’ve raised almost $175,000.

They’re collecting donations through midnight.

You can donate on the MSU Giving Day website.

