Minot State hosting sixth annual MSU Giving Day
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State University is hosting its sixth annual giving day.
65 departments throughout the school submitted projects that need funding.
The MSU Foundation will match 50% up to $1,000.
Their giving day website is accepting donations online.
“It means a lot, I know, to our students and our faculty and staff to get that support,” said Rick Hedberg, VP of advancement.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they’ve raised almost $175,000.
They’re collecting donations through midnight.
You can donate on the MSU Giving Day website.
