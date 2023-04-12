Melting snow causes concern for local and rural parts of the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the snow is melting, flooding is a concern for many in our area, as well as rural parts of North Dakota.

The Morton County Emergency Management Department monitors flooding conditions by staying in touch with the National Weather Service and the state hydrologist. They keep an eye on river gauges every hour to make sure rivers are not overflowing. With the fast melt, there has been a lot of runoff.

“Constantly be vigilant and if you see a situation, contact us and we will go check it out. We can’t be every place, so we rely on the eyes and ears of the public,” said Joel Rostberg, assistant emergency manager at the Morton County Office of Emergency Management.

The Morton County Emergency Management Office says they are worried about potential ice jams forming in the rivers. That could cause backups upstream.

